Yellowknife man charged with attempted murder in Hay River, N.W.T.

A 21-year old man from Hay River, N.W.T. is being treated for life threatening injuries in an Edmonton hospital after being shot in the chest north of Hay River on Friday afternoon, according to RCMP.

Police say the shooting happened off of the Mackenize Highway.

An 18-year old male from Yellowknife was arrested shortly after in Hay River "without incident," according to police.

RCMP say the accused has been charged with attempted murder along with several firearm-related charges.

He is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday in Yellowknife.

RCMP issued a news release about the shooting Friday evening which contained few details. On Monday, police released more information, however the names of both the victim and suspect were withheld.

Police say the name of the suspect is under a publication ban.

The N.W.T. RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111, contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a tip online at nwtnutips.com, or text: nwtnutips to 274637.