Yellowknife man charged with 2 child porn offences

A Yellowknife man has been charged with two child pornography offences by the Northwest Territories RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

53-year-old Russ Jones was arrested and charged on July 14. Police announced the charges in a news release on Monday and said the investigation began in March 2019.

Police say a search warrant was executed in June 2019 at a residence where multiple electronic devices were seized and analyzed, with support from the Saskatchewan RCMP Digital Forensics Unit.

Jones has since been released under conditions. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 24 in Yellowknife.