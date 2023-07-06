Yellowknife man accused of fatal drunk driving crash charged with impaired driving the day before

The Yellowknife man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal accident near High Level, Alta., on June 24 was charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving the day before in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T.

Bradley Storm Beaulieu is scheduled to make his first appearance in court in Behchokǫ̀ on those charges on Sept. 12. He was released after being charged.

The next day, just after noon, RCMP say the 24-year-old was driving southbound in the northbound lane on Hwy 35. Police say that, just south of High Level, his Dodge Ram pickup truck collided with a Chevy Silverado heading north.

The 33-year-old Yellowknife man driving the Silverado tried to take evasive action but Beaulieu ran into it, according to police. A 33-year-old Yellowknife woman who was a passenger in the Silverado died at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The RCMP did not mention whether Beaulieu was injured. He was taken to jail after the accident. He is facing numerous charges, including impaired driving and dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm. He's also been charged with operating a motor vehicle while prohibited. He's scheduled to appear in court in High Level on July 10.

In 2018 Beaulieu was convicted of impaired driving and dangerous driving in a residential area of Yellowknife. He was fined a total of $2,500 and had his driver's licence suspended for two years.

Because he was jailed following the fatal accident near High Level, Beaulieu failed to appear in court on June 27 for four other criminal charges laid against him in 2021.

He's accused of sexually assaulting two girls under the age of 16. He was released after being charged. He was scheduled to have his preliminary inquiry on those charges in May and then again in June, but both times it was adjourned. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 18 in Yellowknife.