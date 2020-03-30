Yellowknife man charged after being 'armed and barricaded' in downtown residence

Yellowknife RCMP have charged a 29-year-old man after a disturbance in a downtown apartment last week, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.

Lance Kristensen, 29, has been charged with two counts of uttering threats, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and one count of mischief under $5,000 in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday, March 24, police were called to an apartment building on the city's 51A Avenue after receiving multiple complaints of a disturbance.

Police partially closed the street "in the interest of public safety," according to a release issued last week.

Around midnight and after several hours at the scene, RCMP were eventually able to apprehend Kristensen after setting off "diversion devices" that created loud bangs.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Kristensen has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 23.