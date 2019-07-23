Yellowknife man arrested after theft of perfume, hair products

Yellowknife RCMP have arrested a man who allegedly stole perfume and hair products, and tried to pilfer meat, while on a so-called "mischief spree."

In a news release on Tuesday, police said they got a report on Saturday of an attempted theft of meat at a Yellowknife store.

On Monday, police were called about an assault and a theft at another store in town. No one was injured but the suspect fled with perfume.

Then on Wednesday, police got a call from the same shop as Monday's report, saying a suspect was threatening staff with a "canister containing an unknown product." Police said again, no one was injured, but the suspect "got his hands on a large quantity of perfumes."

On Thursday, the suspect was found with stolen hair products, which police say were connected to a break and enter at a hair salon.

Leroy Bloomstrand, 50, has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, assault with a weapon and theft, robbery with an offensive weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.