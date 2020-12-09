Yellowknife woman discovers theft from mailboxes on Gitzel Street

Sophie Hatto was out walking her Olde English Bulldogge around 6:30 this morning when she came around Gitzel Street past the McNiven Place apartments.

"I noticed the first set of mailboxes was all popped open and I thought, 'oh my God, how horrible.'"

She kept walking and found a second mailbox near Matonabee Street, also popped open, with dropped parcels still on the ground.

Sophie Hatto's husband discovered mail strewn across the snow in the alley near where they live. (submitted by Sophie Hatto)

Hatto is self-isolating in part of the family's house. When she got home, she asked her husband, who's in a different part of the house, to drop off the mail key so she could start checking the mail more regularly. To reach her, he had to walk through the alley.

"And that's where he saw all of the parcels that had been opened and all of the garbage all over the ground."

Hatto called the RCMP and posted a note on Facebook to warn others.

She's since got permission from police to pick up the mail she found, which she intends to distribute to the addressees.

At least one package taken from nearby mailboxes included a Christmas gift. (submitted by Sophie Hatto)

"It is a very big disappointment," Hatto said.

"People are gonna be missing out on Christmas stuff, and it's already been a rough year for everyone.

"There's people in the neighbourhood that have little kids and you know, potentially it's been [rough] for them too."

Hatto said it's also a good reminder to people to check their mail more frequently.

Yellowknife RCMP say they received a call around 8 a.m. this morning regarding an alleged theft of mail in the Gitzel Street area. There are at least three sets of mailboxes that have been vandalized. They said they are investigating and that they have no suspect at this time.

The RCMP is reminding citizens that mail theft is a criminal offence, punishable by law.

"At this time of year, thefts of opportunity are tempting, so the citizens of the Northwest Territories can try to lessen the opportunities. One of these ways is to regularly check your mail, or arrange for the drop off of packages to your home or office where you can receive it directly," said Sgt. Yannick Hamel.