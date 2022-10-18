Yellowknife RCMP investigating break-ins to multiple community mailboxes

RCMP in Yellowknife are investigating a pile of break-ins to community mailboxes around the city.

Up to 137 individual mailboxes and parcel slots have been forced open over the past three weeks, the RCMP said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone who thinks they've had mail stolen, including parcels, to report the theft to the Yellowknife detachment as well as to Canada Post.

RCMP didn't say in what areas of the city the break-ins have happened, but photos shared with CBC have shown community mailboxes hanging open, some with parcels or mail still inside, both in the downtown area and in Northlands community.

"As the holiday season approaches, an influx in residential mail and parcel deliveries is expected," the news release stated.

RCMP suggested the usual mail safety advice — don't leave parcels outside unsecured, track your mail if you can, and report suspicious activity around your residence.

Anyone with information on or video surveillance of these break-ins can call the Yellowknife detachment or Crime Stoppers.