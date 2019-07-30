Suspicious suitcase in downtown Yellowknife was empty, RCMP say
Franklin Avenue at 52nd Street was cordoned off due to small black suitcase outside Northwestel building
A suspicious suitcase that shut down a corner of downtown Yellowknife on Tuesday morning, was empty, RCMP say.
Police cordoned off the area of Franklin Avenue at the corner of 52nd Street, by the Northwestel building at around 10 a.m. A small black suitcase sitting outside of the building was the "suspicious package" in question.
"Evidence gathered led us to believe it was a coincidence it was left there," Const. Heather Cosenzo told CBC after 11 a.m.
According to Cosenzo, the RCMP gathered video evidence from surrounding areas and were able to track down who left the suitcase. Officers spoke spoke to them and were able "sort it all out," she said.
"One of our investigators went over, checked the suitcase and it was in fact an empty suitcase."
Cosenzo is not aware of any charges pending. "I think it was just left," she said.
An officer picked the suitcase up after 11 a.m. and placed it in the back of a truck. The area is no longer cordoned off.
Cosenzo said she's glad the public let them know about the suitcase.
"I think it was great that someone noticed something suspicious and let us know so that we could do a proper investigation."
2nd area cordoned off near airport
Meanwhile, an area near the airport was also cordoned off with police vehicles Tuesday morning.
Several RCMP vehicles are at Bristol Avenue near Aurora Ford and there was police tape up.
It's unclear what the situation is, or if the two are connected.
CBC has requested more information from the RCMP.
With files from Priscilla Hwang and Hilary Bird
