RCMP seize 'replica handgun,' arrest man at Yellowknife library

There was a scare at the Yellowknife library on Tuesday after someone reportedly had a pellet gun in the building.

The library is above the downtown Centre Square Mall. The area was cordoned off at around 4 p.m., after RCMP say they received a report that a man may have a firearm.

In a news release, the RCMP say a man was arrested and taken into custody without incident. "A replica handgun was located and seized," the statement said.

John Mutford, the library's manager, said people in the library had gathered near the entrance to prepare for an evacuation. They then got the all-clear to stay open.

"It turned out, according to the officer, to be a pellet gun, which is still not OK to be in the library, but not as serious as it could have been," Mutford said.

He said the library closed about an hour early so staff could decompress.

RCMP were called to the Yellowknife Public Library, which is above the Centre Square Mall, on Tuesday. They say the whole event unfolded in about 15 minutes. (Katie Toth/CBC)

RCMP said the whole event unfolded in about 15 minutes and no firearms were discharged.

They called it an isolated incident.

"This was an event that occurred in a high traffic public place with several RCMP members responding. We want to assure the public that the event was quickly contained and the risk minimized," said Marie York-Condon, RCMP spokesperson, in the statement.

Condon said the RCMP is just starting their investigation. At this time, it's not clear if charges have been laid.