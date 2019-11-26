Former Yellowknifer to play at U-18 Women's World Hockey Championship

Annie King is finally able to share the big news.

The hockey talent from Yellowknife has been selected to play for Canada at the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 Women's World Championship in Slovakia.

King had known for a couple weeks, but she wasn't able to tell anyone (well, her parents knew) because players were told to keep the roster under wraps until the news release went out.

On Monday, Yellowknifers learned that 17-year-old King, who grew up in the Northwest Territories' capital city, will play in Bratislava next month to defend Canada's gold medal.

"I'm over the top excited," King told CBC News after the word went out.

King moved to Saskatchewan four years ago to play hockey competitively, though she usually returns to her hometown in the summers to work at Shoot to Score Hockey camps.

Since relocating, the Grade 12 student has played for Team Saskatchewan at the national level, including at the National Women's Under-18 Championship in Manitoba earlier this month. She believes that's how she got noticed by recruiters for Canada's national women under-18 team.

"I've made Team Saskatchewan for the last couple of years and every year at Nationals, [recruiters] watch," she said. "So I guess through that, they were able to kind of identify me as a player."

King, who plays for the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox, Sask., says she's 'over the top excited' to join Team Canada at the U-18 Women's World Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia, in December. (Submitted by Annie King)

Still, King credits the support and enthusiasm of the Yellowknife hockey community for helping her get to where she is today. The defence player gave a shout-out to her former coach, Dan Schofield, and the parents of other Yellowknife players who were committed to their kids' athletic growth.

"I was lucky enough to be in with that my whole life, and the countless opportunities that Yellowknife provided with the extra ice and everything, really contributed to my skill development," said King.

I'm over the top excited. - Annie King

Her family played a role as well.

King has two older brothers and four younger ones — more than enough siblings to form a family team.

Her brothers "a hundred per cent" aided her rise through the hockey ranks, said King.

"They, I guess, they toughened me up."

The U-18 Women's World Championship begins on Boxing Day and runs through Jan. 2, 2020. King's parents, and hopefully a couple of her brothers, will be in attendance.

Until then, King's trying to stay healthy and get enough sleep.

The whole thing, she said, is "a dream come true, really."