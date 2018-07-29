Yellowknife judo champion returns home after competing in Argentina

Wilson Elliot is a regular 17-year-old in Yellowknife. He goes to school, has a summer job and plays video games.

He's also a national judo champion.

In May, Elliot won a gold medal at the 2018 Canadian Open National Judo Championships in Calgary.

His victory in Alberta guaranteed him a spot in the Pan American Junior Championships, which was held earlier this month in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

After two days of competition, he placed fifth overall in his age and weight category.

"They're a lot more aggressive in South America. They go for every little chance they get," he said.

Elliot has been practising the ancient Japanese martial art for about six years.

He became passionate about judo after his mom put him in a summer camp. He enjoyed it so much, he had to keep going.

He currently trains five times a week, about two hours each time, at his dojo — a traditional martial arts space. He also goes to the gym three to four times a week to build strength.

Wilson Elliot competing at national championships in Calgary in May. He took home a gold medal from the event. (Submitted by Johanna Elliot)

The gentle giant

According to Elliot, judo is mostly about "gripping and throwing people."

"You can also do on-the-ground choking, and armbars or arm locks," he said. "It's pretty rough, but it's good. It's mostly about respect."

Elliot trains in a garage on the outskirts of Yellowknife, which was turned into a dojo by Elliot's coach Mario Desforges. The dojo is one large, starkly-lit room, with a special foam floor — and it's filled to the brim with training equipment.

Desforges has coached judo across the North for nearly 18 years.

"For Wilson, he's a very nice guy — too gentle sometimes."

When asked how Wilson's training might change now that he competes internationally, Desforges balks at the idea Elliot will have to change strategies to maintain success.

Wilson will be Wilson's way. If he does Wilson's way, he'll be OK. - Coach Mario Desforges

"All the great champions in judo have success because they did it their way," said Desforges.

"Wilson will be Wilson's way. If he does Wilson's way, he'll be OK."

Elliot will resume training next week, already preparing for next year's Canada Cup, which normally takes place in June or July.

"We have to be very proud of him, but we have a lot of work to take the space in the world ring now," said Desforges.

Elliot and his coach. He trains five times a week at his dojo, a traditional martial arts space. He also goes to the gym three to four times a week in order to build his strength. (Allison Chandler/CBC)

59th in world

The Pan American Junior Championships was Elliot's first international competiton. He wasn't "super happy" with his performance the first day, but said he felt much better on the second day of competition.

His coach agreed, saying international competitions will push Elliot to become better.

"It's not the national level that's the problem — each time, he brings back a medal," Desforges said. "But international, that's a new cheesecake for him to try."

Elliot left the competition ranked 59th in the world for the under-21, over 100 kilogram category.