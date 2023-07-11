Yellowknife issues fire ban on open-air pits, starting Wednesday

With temperatures in Yellowknife expected to rise later this week, the city says it's bringing in a partial fire ban as of Wednesday.

The ban will apply to open-air fires and fire pits, but not to barbecues or propane-fuelled pits. It's meant to cut down on the risk of a wildland fire starting within city limits.

In a news release Tuesday, the city said the ban is "due to current conditions the area is experiencing."

Fire Chief Nelson Johnson said in the release the ban is a proactive measure and everyone has a role in preventing wildfires.

As of noon Tuesday, Environment Canada was predicting sunny skies and a high of 28 C for Yellowknife Wednesday, with heat persisting into the weekend.