Yellowknife COVID-19 isolation shelter receives $150K donation from Rio Tinto

Yellowknife's COVID-19 isolation shelter is getting a significant funding boost from the company that partly-owns and operates the territory's Diavik diamond mine.

According to a news release Thursday, Rio Tinto is partnering with the Yellowknife Women's Society to contribute $150,000 to the isolation shelter, located at the old Arnica Inn.

The money will go toward hiring three more employees to help provide ongoing service and programming for the shelter's residents, who are at a high risk of getting seriously ill or dying, should they contract COVID-19.

The funding will also help the shelter continue to provide food and accommodation services.

"The Yellowknife Women's Society is dedicated to increasing safety for the most vulnerable women and men in our community. We are grateful to Rio Tinto for their support," said Bree Denning, the society's executive director, in the news release.

According to Rio Tinto, this donation is the company's "most significant COVID-19 contribution in the Northwest Territories to date."

Richard Storrie, Diavik's president and chief operating officer, said the mine is pleased to support the community it's located in.

"Staying safe and well is at the core of how we operate," Storrie said in the news release. "We believe that we all have a role to play in protecting and supporting each other through COVID-19."

As of late, the shelter has operated with funding for 25 people. After the pandemic, it expects to transition back into its original purpose: providing supportive housing for those in need.