Yellowknife Islamic Centre donates 400 care kits

The Islamic Centre of Yellowknife is giving the gift of warmth this season.

Toques, mitts, thermal socks and blankets were stuffed into 400 care kits crafted by volunteers over the weekend.

This is the second year volunteers in Yellowknife have put together the kits for families in need, in partnership with Islamic Relief Canada.

"It's part of a national campaign they mostly do in southern Canada, but the last two years we've partnered with them and successfully got sponsorship in the North," said Nazim Awan of the Islamic Centre of Yellowknife.

The Islamic Centre of Yellowknife spent the weekend putting together 400 warming kits. (Nazim Awan/Submitted)

Hundreds of kits to help families

Volunteers started delivering the hundreds of kits Monday morning with the first stop at the local YWCA, to drop off 100 bags.

The local Islamic Centre secured more funding than the previous year, Awan explained, allowing volunteers to purchase additional personal hygiene products, such as deodorant, toothbrushes and pads, to add to the kits.

"We do have a lot of programs that support families in need and this will make a huge difference this winter," YWCA executive director Hawa Dumbuya-Sesay said.

Other recipients of the warming kits included the Yellowknife Street Outreach van program, the Native Women Society of the N.W.T. and surrounding communities Dettah, Ndilo and Bechoko.

Nazim Awan of the Islamic Centre of Yellowknife hands off a couple warming kits for volunteers to bring into the local YWCA. (Graham Shishkov/CBC)

The local Islam chapter started with humble beginnings in 1992 of only a few Muslim families, but in the last three decades the community has grown to about 300 people.

Volunteers said giving back to their community is important and that is what they wanted to do with the warming kits for the North.

"It is happy and satisfying that we are making a difference in someone's life," Awan said.