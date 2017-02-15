RCMP in Yellowknife are trying to find out how a male was seriously injured in the city's downtown early Friday morning.

The male victim's injuries were so serious, he had to be transported to Edmonton for further treatment, police said in a news release Monday.

RCMP did not release any information about the victim, the nature of his injuries, or how the incident came to the attention of police. Officers with the Yellowknife General Investigation Section are looking for potential witnesses.

"RCMP would like to determine how the male was injured and encourage anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to call the police," spokesperson Marie York-Condon stated in the news release.

Police are asking anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area of Franklin Avenue and 50th Street between 1:30 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Friday, March 22, to contact the Yellowknife RCMP detachment at (867) 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.