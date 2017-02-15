Man, 19, charged in downtown Yellowknife attack

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident that seriously injured another male in downtown Yellowknife a week ago.

RCMP announced late Friday that Jordan Charlie has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes. He is in custody.

The incident happened in the early-morning hours of March 22 on 50th Street. Police have said the victim sustained injuries that were so serious, he had to be transported to Edmonton for further treatment.

However, when RCMP asked the public on Tuesday to come forward with information about any suspicious activity in the area, they did not disclose any details about the victim or his injuries.

At the time, RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon told CBC News investigators wanted to withhold those details, "leaving it open to any potential witnesses to report any suspicious activity at that time."

On Friday, police said the call for witnesses resulted in investigators identifying a suspect.

"While it may seem unusual for RCMP to request a call for witnesses to an event without many details, it is important to understand that this is an investigative tool used by our members as they continue an investigation," York-Condon stated in Friday's news release.

It's still not known who the victim is and what his injuries were. RCMP did not release any further details about the incident, citing a publication ban request.