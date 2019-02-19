Yellowknife housing programs could face layoffs while waiting for federal funding

The City of Yellowknife is looking to get $1.1 million for services to address homelessness this year, but for the people delivering those services, the money may come too late.

The city's current funding from the federal government's Homelessness Partnering Strategy runs out at the end of March, and according to city documents, it may be another month before new money is secured.

Some of the services that could be impacted include Yellowknife Housing First, which provides housing and support to about 20 formerly homeless people, and Hope's Haven, a home to support homeless youth.

The federal government is "reinventing" the Homelessness Partnering Strategy, according to city administration, and while that happens, Ottawa encouraged the city to apply for a $1.1 million one-year contract extension to keep programs running.

"We would like to have that long-term certainty sooner rather than later, so we're a little bit uncomfortable with that," said city administrator Sheila Bassi-Kellett at a council meeting Monday afternoon.

Despite this, Bassi-Kellett recommended the city move forward with the application.

A room at Hope's Haven youth shelter and transitional home. It's one of the city's homelessness initiatives that could be in trouble if federal funding doesn't come through. (CBC)

The money would be a step up from the previous funding; last year it received $716,500 from the Homelessness Partnering Strategy. Over five years it received close to $3 million in total.

According to a memorandum given to city council on Feb. 18, without guaranteed funding past March 31, service providers "will have to provide layoff notices to the affected staff in early March."

'Is this timeline all going to work out?'

"Are we anticipating that we will be able to get all this figured out … in time that they won't be laying off staff and then having to hire people [back] right away?" asked Coun. Shauna Morgan.

"Is this timeline all going to work out?"

The short answer: no one knows.

"In our discussions with the federal government representatives last week, we highlighted this issue to them and they were very vague," answered director of community services Grant White.

"Basically, they just cautioned us saying that the city should not be entering into any contract extensions without first having final approval from the feds."

White said when he pressed the representatives about the need to move fast, they could not confirm the details would be finalized by March 31.

Bassi-Kellett said the city is working to get the application for the money done "ASAP."