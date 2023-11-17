No set return for Yellowknife horses moved to Alberta during evacuation

People weren't the only ones forced to flee Yellowknife during this summer's wildfire evacuation.

Twenty-one horses and two donkeys still haven't returned home to Yellowknife's North Country Stables after they were transported to safety in August by a convoy of trucks and horse trailers from Alberta.

And it doesn't look like the animals will be heading back North any time soon.

The animals remain scattered across various stables in Alberta, and some have been sold or placed in retirement stables due to their advanced age.

Tom Pisz and Pat Dartnell are the owners of the North Country Stables and the horses that lived there. Pisz says he knows local riders in Yellowknife are anxious to see the horses again, and that a plan is being formulated for some of the animals to return.

"It's cold right now, we can't really travel with them so we've decided to keep them down there until spring," he said. "It's possible they'll come home then."

Pat Dartnell, who runs North Country Stables, alongside Norman, a horse who celebrated his retirement with Yellowknife's equestrian community in 2022. (Luke Carroll/ CBC)

Pisz says maintaining horses in Yellowknife is already disproportionately expensive, plus there's the cost of long-distance transportation needed to get them home.

In the meantime, equestrians in Yellowknife are starting to feel the loss.

Emily Hazenberg started riding at North Country Stables when she was five, later purchasing a horse that lived at the barn.

"It's been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I was really sad when the horses left but was more sad for the girls who won't get to grow up riding these horses," she said.

Hazenberg knows first-hand the costs of owning a horse, and agrees with Pisz that the transportation of so many animals to Yellowknife could get pricey. She says North Country Stables currently own one horse trailer that can fit around five horses.

Pisz cited other obstacles in bringing the horses back to the city.

"It's not a very good year for hay," he said, referring to a series of droughts and floods that have caused prices to skyrocket. The stable normally has to pay $12,000 for a three-month supply, delivered from down south.

At North Country Stables in Yellowknife. (Submitted by Abbey Wilson)

North Country Stables has been able to keep some operating costs down in the past by relying on horse blankets and the animal's body heat to warm the stables in winter.

Riding coach Abbey Wilson said she's had to find new ways to fill her time without the horses in town. She used to ride almost six times a week.

"It's tough, it's a big part of our lives, it certainly was a huge part of my life and still is," she said.

Wilson is working with the Aurora Horse Association in town to organize a riding camp in Alberta for summer 2024 in an attempt to keep equestrian sports alive in the North.

Sienna Kellar, who organized the horse-rescue convoy to Alberta in the summer , grew up in Yellowknife and learned to ride on many of the horses that were still living at the stables in August.

Sienna Kellar of Innisfail, Alta., with one of the horses she helped rescue from Yellowknife after the city was ordered to evacuate in August. All the animals from North Country Stables were taken to stables in Alberta. (Submitted by Sienna Kellar)

"Dr. Pisz is like another dad to me" Kellar said, reminiscing of her many years spent riding at the stables. "No one wants these horses back more than him."

Pisz told CBC News he's awaiting their return.

"We need to be patient. There's lots of people missing them now, including myself but this is the way it is."