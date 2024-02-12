RCMP conclude Yellowknife homicide investigation, saying lone suspect has died

Police in Yellowknife have concluded a homicide investigation into the death of man in the city last fall, and say no charges will be laid.

In a news release on Monday, RCMP said they had identified a suspect in the case, but that the suspect had died while police were still investigating and gathering evidence.

RCMP said they were called to a residence on 47 Street on Oct. 15 and found a man who had suffered a single stab wound. He later died from his injuries.

Monday's news release says police continued to investigate the case after the suspect died, and that they ruled out the potential that anyone else was involved in the incident. They determined that the man's death in October was related to intimate partner violence.

RCMP say their investigation is concluded and they are not looking for other suspects.

They say the victim's family has "been kept up to date at every stage of this investigation and was notified of the conclusion of the investigation."