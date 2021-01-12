Yellowknife man charged in connection with homicide: RCMP

A Yellowknife man has been charged in connection with a death in the city on Friday.

In a news release on Monday, RCMP said Moran Nitsiza was arrested on Sunday and charged with homicide. The release does not specify whether it is a charge of murder or manslaughter.

The charge is in connection with an incident "near one of the city's shelters," according to police, but the release says "this was not a factor" in the incident.

"We are also very mindful of the impact this has on the neighbours and the community as a whole. We are thankful that these centres are available in reducing harm in our community," the release says.

No other details about the death, or the identity of the alleged victim, were included.

Police say the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the Major Crime unit were involved in the investigation.

On Friday, police said they were investigating the "sudden death" of a 38-year-old man in downtown Yellowknife and later said it was at the sobering centre located on 50 St. It is not clear from Monday's news release whether this is the same incident.

Nitsiza will appear in court in Yellowknife on Jan. 13.