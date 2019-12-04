Tickets for Yellowknife's Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada will be on sale next week, Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty announced Wednesday.

The four-day celebration of Canada's national sport runs Feb. 5-8, with events happening throughout the city. The schedule includes musical concerts, clinics, school visits, and of course, with the marquee Hockey Day in Canada broadcast airing on Sportsnet and CBC.

The weekend will be a chance for Yellowknife, Ndilo and Dettah to showcase themselves on a national stage, with a frozen Frame Lake serving as the backdrop.

"It'll be a great opportunity to show we're more than just snow and ice, there's a lot of great people up here," Alty explained.

Dettah Chief Edward Sangris agreed, saying not only will people across the country see unique sights like the northern lights, but they'll also see how Indigenous and non-Indigenous people are able to live together in these communities.

"It's exciting. It gives the rest of Canada a chance to see what we're all about," said Sangris. "We can show that as Aboriginal people, we live side-by-side with non-Indigenous people, and show that we all have to work together to live in the same place."

Yellowknife minor hockey players pose for a photo with Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty and Dettah Chief Edward Sangris. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

The annual Challenge Cup game between St. Patrick and Sir John Franklin high schools is scheduled for the Friday afternoon, right before the celebrity and NHL alumni game Friday evening.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs players Lanny McDonald and Darcy Tucker are expected to play in that game.

Ron MacLean will host the main event from Frame Lake and Somba K'e Park downtown on the Saturday afternoon.

MacLean will also be bringing the Stanley Cup to Norman Wells and Deline, which lays claim to being the birthplace of hockey.

Tickets will go on sale online on Dec. 11 and will be available for pick up at city hall.

Volunteers are also still needed and anyone interested can sign up on the City of Yellowknife website.