A Yellowknife high school's trip to China still a go, for now

Despite a third Canadian being detained by the Chinese government, a Yellowknife high school principal says a plan for his students to tour the country in March remains unchanged.

Sir John Franklin high school began planning the trip in April. Students and chaperones will travel to the major cities in China to see sites and enjoy the cultural experience, said principal Dean MacInnis.

Taking an educational look at Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai as well as seeing the Great Wall of China is on the school's itinerary when they head overseas on March 14.

The school goes through a tour operator that has the ability to change itineraries if things become unsafe. (Randall Mackenzie/CBC)

"Certainly the troubles in China could be cleared up [by then]," said MacInnis. "It's political and it's not going to affect us right now."

There have been discussions between staff members about Canadians being detained in the country, but MacInnis said no one is overly concerned about how it will affect the trip.

"[China wants] to have groups coming in and show off their country in a good way so we're not worrying about that," he said. "It's hard not to go through a day without hearing something because of what's happened the last couple of weeks."

Plans could change

EF Educational Tours, a global company which has offices based in Toronto, can advise the school up to a week in advance that it is not safe to travel, something that has happened to the school before.

The students were ready to head to Morocco and Spain in 2016 when there was a kidnapping in Casablanca. MacInnis said the company provided other plans, and the students stayed safe, as they were able to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

We're not worrying. - Dean MacInnis, Sir John Franklin high school principal

"They always would make something available to us for the same amount of money and the same dates," he said. "They [EF Educational tours] want us to travel, they don't want us to cancel but if it came down to it that's why we have insurance."

There is optimism from MacInnis that the circumstances will change in the next few months which would allow students to see the country.

But if they are advised it is not safe they are prepared to take a different trip for the same amount of money.

CBC attempted to contact the Canadian embassy in China and the Chinese embassy in Canada, neither could be reached for comment.