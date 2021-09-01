Classes continue Thursday at Yellowknife school despite COVID-19 case

An individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at École St. Patrick High School in Yellowknife, but students will remain in classes, according to Yellowknife Catholic Schools.

In a Sept. 1 letter to parents posted on trustee Candace Meadus' Facebook page, superintendent Simone Gessler wrote the person who tested positive is currently at home.

Gessler asked parents to keep themselves informed, since the situation could change.

The territory's school reopening guidelines acknowledge that "school reopenings have the potential to be high-risk for COVID-19 transmission."

For that reason, masking is mandatory in JK to grade 12 classrooms and schools have cancelled drama, singing and certain musical instruments, as well as high contact physical education programming, sports tournaments and student assemblies.

Yellowknife had the highest number of cases in the territory on Tuesday, at 43. Wednesday marked the third day of classes at the school.

No one from the school board was immediately available for comment.