Need a couch? N.W.T.'s Habitat for Humanity can help after biggest donation ever

The Northwest Territories' Habitat for Humanity is trying to find space for its biggest donation ever — in the form of three shipping containers' worth of furniture.

And there's even more where that came from.

The furniture was donated through the joint venture between Bird Construction and Clark Builders, which was contracted to build the new Stanton Territorial Hospital.

The companies brought in many workers to get the job done, and provided them with furnished apartments.

Now that construction is ending, the companies had to decide what to do with nearly 21 apartments worth of furniture, so they donated it all to Habitat for Humanity's ReStore in Yellowknife.

There are mattresses, couches, lamps, coffee tables and vacuums, among other things.

ReStore manager Tamlin Gilbert was "overwhelmed when I heard about the number of apartments. It was a shock."

He said they are always looking for donations, but they are generally much smaller: "A contractor drops off some roofing or tiles."

Gilbert described the donation as the "biggest ever."

Tamlin Gilbert says now he has to find a spot to put all of the furniture. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

The first three large containers represent about 12 apartments or condos worth of furnishings, and they have 9 more apartments to go.

"We're going to sell them to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity for the next build for a family that needs a house," said Gilbert.

Most of the furniture came from Quality Furniture in Yellowknife. And it will be sold around March 22 at the ReStore.

Cat Mcgurk and Tamlin Gilbert. Gilbert was "overwhelmed" when he heard about the size of the donation. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Now Gilbert has to figure out where to keep everything. He said because it's soft furnishings, they need to find a sealed unit to keep them safe from rodents and the elements.

Right now the furniture is being held in sea cans at Best Movers, but Gilbert said the moving company has already helped Habitat for Humanity a lot and they would like to move the furniture to the ReStore.

Volunteer Cat McGurk has been helping empty out the apartments and bring the furniture to the sea cans.

She's hoping the sale in March will put the ReStore on the map. "I don't think as many people know about it who should."

The sale will be great financially for Habitat for Humanity, she said.

Gilbert estimates each sea can will generate about $1,500.