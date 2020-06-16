Yellowknife grad reflects on uncertain future amid COVID-19 pandemic

This story is a part of N.W.T. Graduates 2020, a CBC North special that showcases high school grads from across the territory. It airs live Thursday June 18 at 7 p.m., on CBC Radio One, on the website and on CBC NWT Facebook.

By now, the Class of 2020 is probably sick of hearing that their graduation will be anything but normal.

Since Yellowknife's March break was suddenly extended by two weeks as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kailyn Unka, a Grade 12 student at St. Patrick High School, has been thinking about how her future would change.

"We had a bunch of plans for like right after March break," she said. "We were supposed to have sledding, and [the] grad sleepover … [and] our retreat at St. Pats. There was also a dance I helped organize. That was all after March break."

"COVID[-19] sort of was like, 'no,'" she said. "Three days later, we were told we aren't really allowed to see anyone … and then things started getting cancelled."

"I was pretty upset at first. It was a lot."

Unka isn't alone in having to reimagine her last few months of high school. Graduates across the country are facing unprecedented circumstances as they mark a major milestone in their lives.

"It's sort of nerve-racking, just not knowing what's going to happen, not knowing if I'll even be able to have my graduation," Unka said. "It's kind of like a big milestone was sort of taken."

Unka, centre, wearing her prom dress, laughs with her family in their Yellowknife home. (CBC)

Before the pandemic hit, Unka had the good news of an early acceptance to the University of Alberta in Edmonton, where she'll be working toward a combined degree in Indigenous studies and environmental sciences.

But even that good news has become a source of uncertainty.

"It was going to be a nice change going from here, exploring new things, meeting new people, learning things I actually want to learn, because I get to pick my classes now," she said.

Now, she's still not sure if she'll be able to go to Edmonton in September, or if she'll miss out on the campus experience entirely.

"They're sort of saying we may do online schooling, which will be a little weird, especially since I'll have labs and stuff," she said. "They haven't really contacted us."

Unka's school portraits decorate the walls of her home. 'I’m still proud I got to this point, even with everything,' she said. (CBC)

"It makes me really sad to think that she might not have that same experience of socializing and being in these big classes and this big lecture hall," said Magnolia Unka-Wool, Unka's mom. "I think it's really important for her to experience something like that."

But even with the uncertainty, Unka and her family are keeping positive about the future.

"I'm still proud I got to this point, even with everything," she said. "I'm hoping things turn around, but I'm not super down about it. At first I was, but I've come to terms with it."

"It'll be interesting to see how well she adapts to that situation, but I am fully confident in her, because she's such an amazing young lady," said Curtis Mandeville, her dad.

"I know she'll do an awesome job, whatever she does. She'll be amazing."