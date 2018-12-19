Yellowknife group raises $10K for local charity — through gingerbread

Yellowknife Food Rescue is getting a $10,400 Christmas present this year thanks to a group of amateur bakers and their Northern gingerbread scene.

The Yellowknife entry into Engineers Canada's Feats of Gingerbread Holiday Challenge recently won the most votes for their 'Christmas at the Treeline' gingerbread scene. It includes a tipi, igloo and the Northern lights.

"It was pretty amazing, [we felt] sort of disbelief," said Jennie Rausch, one of the team members. The team included Rausch, Kelly McLaughlin, Alex Giroux, Delia Cheworth, and Amy Wilkinson — two engineers, a teacher, a lawyer, and a biologist.

"When we initially started we thought 'Oh we're going to do this for fun, raise a bit of money for our local charity and give it a go,'" said Rausch.

"Then, part-way through we realized we could actually win this thing."

'I had a vision that it would be called 'Christmas at the Treeline,'' says Jennie Rausch. (Steve Silva/CBC)

It took about five hours to put the display together, but that doesn't include the extra time that went into baking and planning, Rausch explained. It also took a bit out of their usual plans for their own holiday baking.

"I admit, all my Christmas baking had a ginger theme this year, I kind of had ginger on the mind this year," she said.

For Food Rescue, the money and publicity from the contest will help raise their profile in Yellowknife.

The charity picks up food from grocery stores and accepts donations of food from individuals to hand out in the community. Over the course of the year, it collects about 150,000 kilograms of food, explained Marg Henderson, the volunteer kitchen manager for Food Rescue.

"We've received a lot of very positive publicity over this," Henderson said. "So it's been great, because Food Rescue is not very well-known."

The prize money comes from Engineers Canada, matching the roughly $5,000 that's already been raised by the team.