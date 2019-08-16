Yellowknife furanyl fentanyl dealer finally being sentenced

A Yellowknife man who was arrested three and a half years ago is finally scheduled to be sentenced today.

Darcy Oake was arrested after police searched his father's home, where he was staying, in November of 2016. At the time RCMP were searching for the source of drugs that had resulted in a rash of overdoses in the city.

Oake's case has been fraught with delays. He is now on his third legal aid lawyer. He and his first lawyer parted ways just before his trial was to begin. Oake parted ways with his second lawyer in April, after applying to be released on bail due to COVID-19 concerns, then abandoning his application the day the judge was to give her decision on it.

Prisoners facing penitentiary sentences of more than two years will sometimes try to slow the progress of their cases in an effort to accumulate credit for the time they have served in jail prior to sentencing.

If they accumulate enough (typically prisoners get 1.5 times credit for time served) to leave them with less than two years remaining to serve, they can typically serve their time in the North, closer to family and away from the gangs and violence of federal institutions.

Darcy Oake is scheduled to be sentenced Wendesday for four charges related to trafficking furanyl fentanyl. (Darcy Oake/Facebook)

Oake is being sentenced for four crimes: illegally importing furanyl fentanyl into Canada, possessing the drug for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking the drug and negligence causing bodily harm.

That last conviction was in connection with trading a friend some furanyl fentanyl in exchange for anti-anxiety medication. The friend overdosed soon after snorting a line of it and had to be treated in hospital. Coincidentally, Oake was in hospital recovering from his second overdose on the drug at the time.

Though there have been few cases of it here, courts in the Northwest Territories have treated fentanyl traffickers as harshly as heroin traffickers.

In 2016 a street-level dealer selling to support his own addiction to the drug was sentenced to three and a half years in prison. In 2017 a man convicted of trafficking cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy and other drugs in a sophisticated N.W.T. operation was sentenced to nine years in prison.