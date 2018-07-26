Waking up in Yellowknife Friday? Come to CBC North's Friendship Breakfast

CBC North and the Rotary Club of Yellowknife are inviting you to breakfast!

Come break down barriers with the city's homeless population at our annual Friendship Breakfast at Yellowknife's Somba K'e Park on Friday between 7:00 and 9:00 a.m.

CBC N.W.T.'s morning radio show, Trailbreaker, will be broadcasting live from the event with host Loren McGinnis.

It's an opportunity for Yellowknifers to break bread with each other. There will be breakfast sandwiches and coffee, courtesy of McDonald's.