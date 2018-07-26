Skip to Main Content
Waking up in Yellowknife Friday? Come to CBC North's Friendship Breakfast
New

Waking up in Yellowknife Friday? Come to CBC North's Friendship Breakfast

Come break down barriers with the city's homeless population at our annual Friendship Breakfast at Yellowknife's Somba K'e Park on Friday between 7:00 and 9:00 a.m.

Annual breakfast aims to break down barriers with community’s homeless

CBC News ·
The annual event, seen here in 2017, is a chance for Yellowknifers to get to know their neighbours, including the city's homeless. (Joanne Stassen/CBC)

CBC North and the Rotary Club of Yellowknife are inviting you to breakfast!

Come break down barriers with the city's homeless population at our annual Friendship Breakfast at Yellowknife's Somba K'e Park on Friday between 7:00 and 9:00 a.m.

CBC N.W.T.'s morning radio show, Trailbreaker, will be broadcasting live from the event with host Loren McGinnis.

It's an opportunity for Yellowknifers to break bread with each other. There will be breakfast sandwiches and coffee, courtesy of McDonald's.

Trailbreaker host Loren McGinnis will broadcast live from Somba K'e Park. (Loren McGinnis/CBC)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us