'Take what you want, leave what you can': free pantry pops up in downtown Yellowknife

Yellowknife's downtown pop-up park has a new addition: a purple pantry filled with food and goods that's decorated with a simple slogan: "take what u want, leave what u can."

It's that sentiment that Renee Sanderson hopes locals will take to heart as they use the city's first free pantry, installed earlier this week.

Sanderson, who started the Pay It Forward NWT Facebook page, which encourages locals to contribute to the community through charitable acts, built the pantry with her father-in-law and filled it with food, drinks, and other small necessities.

Sanderson said she was inspired by free pantries that have been installed in other cities across Canada aimed at helping when they need it and filling gaps left when organizations like local food banks aren't open.

"It's going to be available to the public all the time," she said. "So it's just if you have anything, you can bring it down any time."

"The pop-up park already has a free little library, so I thought this would be great."

The pantry will never be locked, and Sanderson says it will remain accessible as long as it's still standing. She's already put plans in motion for a second iteration that will be designed to fare better in the winter months. (Garrett Hinchey/CBC)

Sanderson picked up the cabinet from the local Habitat for Humanity ReStore and worked to weather-proof it before installing it at the pop-up park. She said that she's had the idea for the project for "a few years now," but couldn't figure out where to put it.

"So when I heard about the pop-up park, I was really excited, and I contacted Ecology North, and they agreed to give me a spot," she said.

Early responses have been positive. While Sanderson was unloading the pantry, a local stopped by with a bag of donations, and more goods have been steadily coming in throughout the week.

The pantry will stay open for "as long as it's still standing and not broken," she said. Plans are also already in the works for another, sturdier edition that will fare better in the winter months.

"We're hoping that it'll be used by everyone," said Sanderson "Whoever occupies the park, or the area... anyone needing anything."