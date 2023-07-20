Yellowknife man who drowned in Frame Lake remembered as 'a true northerner'

Adrian Halushka is described as a "bush kid" with a "kind soul."

Born and raised in Yellowknife, the 48-year-old was "a true northerner," his siblings said. Halushka loved being on the land and was someone who was well travelled in the North, thanks to mining and drilling jobs that took him to Manitoba, Ontario, the Yukon and all around the Arctic.

Halushka died Wednesday while swimming in Yellowknife's Frame Lake.

It's a tragedy that has shaken the family. Sister Aaron Halushka said her brother was too young to die.

"[Adrian] had such a love for the North. He spent so much time on the land. Anyone who knew him would know that he was a true northerner," Aaron said.

Adrian Halushka during his childhood in the Northwest Territories. (Submitted by Aaron Halushka)

Due to the arsenic levels in lakes surrounding the former Giant and Con mines, swimming and fishing are not recommended in Frame Lake , which lies in the middle of the city.

But swimming to the island in the middle of Frame Lake was something Adrian would typically do for fun and to be silly, his sister said.

"He was doing something that was in his nature," Aaron told CBC.

"He swam to that island probably 20 times before and that's what he was doing was, you know, I'm going to go for it. I'm going to go to that island — watch me. And this time he just didn't make it."

Adrian Halushka fishing in a boat on Great Slave Lake. (Submitted by Aaron Halushka)

The office of the chief coroner confirmed the drowning Thursday, offering their sympathy to the family and friends.

'The best permafrost driller'

Adrian was born in Yellowknife in the mid '70s, and after close to 20 years in the mining sector was known for being the best permafrost driller in northern Canada, his brother Vince Halushka said.

"When it was 40 below and they needed the top notch guy, it was him that they called," Vince said.

After his mining career, Adrian struggled with addictions, his family shared.

Adrian Halushka on a snowmobile. (Submitted by Aaron Halushka)

For the last decade, Vince said his brother went to withdrawal management services anywhere between five to 10 times and got sober. But when Adrian got out and it was time to return to treatment, the wait lists to get into a southern centre ranged from four to 16 weeks — and it never worked out.

"It sucks because I see a lot of people downtown, there is a lot of people that want help and unfortunately, with no treatment centre in the territory, the help just isn't there quick enough when people are ready to accept the help," Vince said.

His sister Aaron echoed Vince's statements about her brother, saying that even though Adrian knew his body was going through addictions, he was still a very beautiful and wonderful person.

"I think sometimes the soft-hearted people in this world are the ones that suffer the most," Aaron said.

Adrian Halushka with his brothers and father in an undated photo. (Submitted by Aaron Halushka)

On Facebook, dozens of family and friends shared condolences for the friend, uncle, brother and son who lost his life.

"There's people that haven't been in the North in 20 years and they're reaching out and sharing memories, and sending all kinds of messages and pictures that I've never seen — it's very much appreciated."

Vince said he'll remember his brother as someone who lived life to the fullest.

"If someone had to climb a tree, it was him going first. If someone was going to drive the jet boat up the rapids, it was him."