Yellowknife Food Bank sees more clients, fewer donations

The Yellowknife Food Bank is hungry for donations.

Last Saturday, president Cherish Winsor visited the food bank's storeroom downtown and was shocked to find the shelves bare.

She posted a picture of the empty shelves on Facebook, alongside a photo taken about four months earlier, when they were fully stocked.

"I just thought I would post that and hopefully get a little bit of donations into our bins at Co-op and Independent [grocery stores] — instead, the post was ... seen by 15,000 people in two days," she said.

The response was swift.

The Yellowknife Food Bank posted this before-and-after photo of a section of their shelves. It drew a swift response. (YK Food Bank/Facebook)

Businesses and organizations have been chipping in, and Sir John Franklin High School dropped off a load of dry goods on Wednesday.

Landon Kowalzik, a teacher at Sir John Franklin, said the school was already running a food drive, but after seeing the food bank's Facebook post, student council decided to deliver the food this week.

Kowalzik said the school food drives teach "social responsibility." The students are enthusiastic about helping out.

"We're fortunate to live in Yellowknife … that has so many opportunities for students," he said. "It's important that they are able to give back to the community, to the country, and really to the whole world, too."

But the food bank still needs more donations.

Distributes $6,000 worth of food every month

Standing in the brightly-lit storeroom, Winsor says many more people are using the food bank this year. On top of that, the organization hasn't received as many donations as it usually does.

Winsor gestures to a couple shallow plastic crates containing baked beans, cans of tuna, oatmeal, peanut butter and other non-perishables.

The focus now is making sure there is enough food to fill the baskets it gives out every two weeks.

"If we run out of food, we're going to have to go down to less distribution days," said Winsor.

The food bank distributes about $6,000 worth of food each month, on average, she says. In January, the food bank's busiest month, the figure goes up to $9,000.

That food is divided among baskets for individuals or couples, and families.

"People are generally surprised about how little food we give out, especially considering we only do it twice a month," she said. "But the food bank, we exist as an emergency measure."

They will add eggs, bread, flour, lard and salt to the baskets of non-perishables on distribution day, if clients want them.

"We do want to look more towards more nourishing food, more fresh items, but at our capacity right now, we can't do that," said Winsor.

She says ideally, the food bank would offer items people can't afford — such as meat and fresh foods.

"But for now, this is all we can give out," Winsor said. "Pretty typical for a food bank."

But things could turn around this weekend.

A food drive is being held at grocery stores around Yellowknife on Sunday.