Yellowknife fisher facing jail for refusing to pay $3K fine

A Yellowknife-based commercial fisher is facing the prospect of jail for not paying fines for violating the Fisheries Act.

In court Tuesday, Brian Abbott said he has not paid any of the $3,000 he was fined six years ago because "in my mind that would be an admission of wrongdoing."

The owner of Great Slave Fish Products Ltd. was fined after pleading guilty to three Fisheries Act charges —- failing to properly fill out his log books, fishing in restricted waters, and operating a commercial vessel that is not registered with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

Abbott said he plead guilty on the basis of incorrect advice from his lawyer. It's an argument he made in an earlier appeal.

Though the appeal ended with his fine being reduced to $3,000 from the initial $6,000 in court on Tuesday, Abbott said the appeal was not fair because the judge cut him off: "If you're defending yourself, certainly you should be allowed to speak."

The prosecutor said the Crown wants Abbott jailed for refusing to pay the fine.

The judge cautioned the fisher that that's what's going to happen if he continues to insists on not paying.

"If that's what it's going to be, that's what it's going to be," responded Abbott. He said fighting the charges has cost him more than half a million dollars.

When the judge again warned Abbott that jail was going to be the result of refusing to pay, Abbott said he supplies fish to local grocery stores and restaurants and jailing him would hit the community hard.

"It would be a disaster for the local economy," he said.

The judge decided to adjourn the fine default hearing for three months. Abbott is due in court next week to face new Fisheries Act charges.