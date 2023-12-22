Yellowknife firefighters douse fuel truck fire at airport

Firefighters in Yellowknife quickly brought a blaze under control near the airport after a fuel truck reportedly exploded Friday morning.

Airport manager Randy Straker said the explosion happened at the airport's Shell fuel station, metres away from several large fuel tanks.

The Yellowknife Fire Division (YKFD) received a call for service for a fuel truck fire at the refueling station at 124 Bristol Avenue, the city said in a news release issued Friday afternoon. When crews arrived on the scene, smoke and flames were visible on and around the fuel truck.

The airport's fire department, along with city firefighters, responded to the explosion at around 9:30 a.m. and were able to bring the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

The YKFD used a hose line to contain the fire to the fuel truck, according to the news release.

Nobody was injured, and the fire was confined to the truck and the loading island.

Photos from the scene show the burnt husk of a vehicle on the north side of Bristol Avenue by large fuel tanks just west of Aurora Ford.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the city said.

Straker says it's unclear what caused the explosion. He said Shell Canada will also investigate.