Fire services outside Yellowknife municipal boundary ends this week

The City of Yellowknife's fire department will no longer respond to calls outside of the municipal boundary, which includes Highway 3 and 4 (the Ingraham Trail) as of Thursday.

YKFD will continue to respond to the territorial government and its Department of Environment and Natural Resources as per a long-standing agreement between the city and the department, according to a news release issued Monday.

The agreement says the city will respond to structural fires to the "extent that resources are available" when the department determines a risk of forest fire and requests the city's help.

The decision comes after Yellowknife city council voted 5 to 4 to end fire services to property owners on the Ingraham Trail in September.

About 100 people live on properties with road access along the trail.

The city says it will continue services for Dettah under a separate agreement.

Emergency medical services and vehicle rescue won't be affected by the change.