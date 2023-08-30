Yellowknife wildfire flares up in areas but is still being 'held,' officials say

The wildfire near Yellowknife flared up on Tuesday, but N.W.T. Fire officials say the fire is still classified as being "held."

Smoke could be seen on Tuesday from Highway 1, near the airport in Yellowknife.

N.W.T. Fire confirmed by email the fire did flare up and crews are attending it.

"Flare ups within a perimeter are to be expected — the fire doesn't burn everything on its way through," said Mike Westwick, N.W.T. Fire information officer.

As of Tuesday, the fire which prompted the evacuation of the city two weeks ago was still 15 kilometres west of Yellowknife. Fire officials declared the fire as "being held" on Monday.

Frank McKay, N.W.T. Fire information officer, posted a video of Tuesday's flare up on Facebook.

He stated the wind was blowing the flare-up away from Yellowknife so there isn't cause for concern, but added it showed how unstable the situation can be.

"It's still unsafe to bring back the bulk of the residents to Yellowknife," he said in the video.

"The fire might've been quiet... but the minute you get record temperatures, like today, hot sun, strong wind — this is what happens."

N.W.T. Fire posted on Facebook that high temperatures were expected to continue on Wednesday along with windy weather that could make for "more aggressive fire behaviour."