'Like a warzone': Yellowknife family escape house explosion nearly unscathed

A Yellowknife family lost their home to an explosion early Tuesday morning, but were lucky to escape with their lives.

Marina and Scott Dyke were woken by a blast just after 2 a.m. They grabbed their children, and ran outside. The city was in the middle of an extreme cold warning, with windchills around -50.

Dwayne Simmons, Marina's brother, said although it's devastating for the family to lose their home, they are also lucky.

The bedrooms, where everyone was sleeping weren't crushed by the blast; everything else was completely blown out, with a single beam holding up one half of the house.

Scott Dyke, left, and Marina Dyke, right, were woken by a blast on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. They and there two children and some of their pets escaped unscathed. Two of their cats were unaccounted for. (GoFundMe)

"My sister has been working from home a lot and the little one is with her all day as a result and they work in the lower area or up in the living room," Simmons said.

"If this happened another time, this would've been another story."

The city's fire division confirmed in a news release they responded to a call about an explosion and structure fire around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Dagenais Drive.

When crews arrived, they had determined a home "suffered damage from what appeared to be an explosion, resulting in a fire."

The fire department was on scene for about three and a half hours, the release said. Municipal enforcement and RCMP helped with traffic and scene control. The Office of the First Marshal is investigating.

'Like a bomb went off'

Simmons immediately started an online fundraiser for the family. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised nearly $18,000.

He said the immediate need for the family is clothes and items for the children, along with finding a temporary home.

"They described it as like a warzone — it was like a bomb went off, and then coming out of the bedrooms and fire everywhere. But my little niece, she slept through it. [Marina] grabbed her from her crib, she got them all outside and everyone was OK."

Marina is being treated at the hospital for frostbite, after running out in the brutal cold with nothing on her feet. The family is otherwise unscathed.

Two of the family's cats were initially missing, but Simmons said they were found later in the day.

Michelle Guile lives across the road from the Dyke's home. When the family fled after the blast, she and her husband brought them into their home to warm up while firefighters got to work.

Dwayne Simmons is the brother of Marina Dyke who owns the home. He said the family is thankful to have escaped the blast, largely unscathed. (Robert Holden/CBC)

Guile recalled being awoken by the loud bang and shaking ground.

"It felt like ... something blasted ... like, a bomb could have gone off," she said.

Guile said she looked outside and saw a glow coming from the windows of the Dyke's home. She's lived on the street for 27 years and said she's never seen anything like it.

Jay McNeill and Kelly Fischer also live next door.

"I just heard this big boom," Fischer said of the explosion.

"I got up and started looking around and didn't see anything wrong with our house and looked next door and saw it was on fire."

Some of the debris from the fire fell on their house, but luckily the flames never spread, something NcNeill said could be credited to how quickly fire trucks arrived on the scene.

Simmons said he's grateful for the community.

"Yellowknife is just so amazing, the amount of people that have reached out, it's just overwhelming support," he said. "I've been trying to manage everybody, I've just been trying to shelter my sister from having to deal with all this."