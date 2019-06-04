House fire erupts in Yellowknife's Old Town

There is a house fire in Yellowknife's Old Town.

The fire started shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday on Latham Island on Ingraham Drive. First responders were on the scene.

RCMP Const. Andrew Moore told CBC everyone has been accounted for. Ingraham Drive is blocked to through traffic.

A house is on fire on Ingraham Drive right now. RCMP Const. Andrew Moore says everyone has been accounted for; more info expected to come out in a press release later. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yellowknife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yellowknife</a> <a href="https://t.co/XxZskgdhge">pic.twitter.com/XxZskgdhge</a> —@SteveCSilva

First responders were on the scene of a fire on Tuesday afternoon. (Steve Silva/CBC)

More to come