House fire erupts in Yellowknife's Old Town
A house fire in Yellowknife's Old Town appears to have started shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The house fire on Yellowknife's Latham Island started Tuesday afternoon
There is a house fire in Yellowknife's Old Town.
The fire started shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday on Latham Island on Ingraham Drive. First responders were on the scene.
RCMP Const. Andrew Moore told CBC everyone has been accounted for. Ingraham Drive is blocked to through traffic.
A house is on fire on Ingraham Drive right now. RCMP Const. Andrew Moore says everyone has been accounted for; more info expected to come out in a press release later. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yellowknife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yellowknife</a> <a href="https://t.co/XxZskgdhge">pic.twitter.com/XxZskgdhge</a>—@SteveCSilva
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.