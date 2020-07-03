Rain showers bring relief to Yellowknife, city lifts fire ban

Campers — both of the backyard and campground variety — can once again enjoy the crackle of an evening fire in Yellowknife now that the city's ban on fires has been lifted.

Thursday afternoon, the city announced the change, allowing backyard campfires within the city limits, including both Fred Henne and the Yellowknife River territorial parks.

The ban had been in places since June 19, following a dry spring and start to summer that led to tinder dry conditions across most of the Northwest Territories, including Yellowknife.

But the past few days brought rain to the city, prompting conditions that would allow for fires to happen safely, though a city spokeswoman said the ban would come back into place if wildfire conditions develop again later this summer.

The Northwest Territories' wildfire danger lists Yellowknife as being at a high risk for wildfires to develop.