'We help each other': Yellowknife Filipino association hosts fundraiser for volcano relief

The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is more than 10,000 kilometres from Yellowknife — but that hasn't stopped Yellowknife's Filipino community from feeling it's impact.

The eruption of the volcano on Jan. 13 displaced upwards of 125,000 people and has stretched the capacity of the region's emergency shelters.

Many Filipino-Canadians know those in the affected regions, said Lea Barbosa-Leclerc, the president of the Philippine Cultural Association of Yellowknife.

Those who don't can vividly remember when disasters displaced their own families in the past, like during 2013's Typhoon Haiyan — which devastated Barbosa-Leclerc's own home region.

So now, Yellowknife's Filipino association is joining those in Windsor, Ontario and Winnipeg in raising funds to support relief efforts in the Batangas region of the Philippines.

The association is hosting a spaghetti dinner at a local Yellowknife parish hall, offering three courses for $10 per plate.

A photographer will offer photo sessions for the same price, and all proceeds will be donated to the Batangas Red Cross, which is delivering disaster relief in the area.

Lea Barbosa Leclerc, president of the Filipino Cultural Association of Yellowknife, said in times of crisis, Filipinos pull together. (Rignam Wangkham/CBC)

Barbosa-Leclerc said, in times of crisis, the Filipino-Canadian community pulls together.

"Our culture, we always see it as we take care of our own, and we help each other," she said.

Barbosa-Leclerc said the fundraiser is already helping build connections, as officers from the association come together to cook giant batches of spaghetti and sauce.

Food has been donated by a number of local businesses, including Trevor's Independent, Northern Food Services, Northwest Distributors, and McDonald's.

"Yellowknife has been very generous with us," she said. "Any service space that you go into, from coffee shops to big places … there are always Filipinos out there. Our government, [in] the Northwest Territories, there are Filipinos out there.

"So we are everywhere, and we are very grateful that Canada and the Northwest Territories have really embraced us."

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the St. Patrick's Co-cathedral Hall in Yellowknife.