Yellowknife epidemiologist applies northern knowledge to study measles outbreak abroad

An epidemiologist from the Northwest Territories recently put the skills she learned in the North to research a measles outbreak in the Congo.

Alanah Jansen is an epidemiologist in Yellowknife, who collects information about health and different diseases.

In December, she arrived back in the Northwest Territories after living in North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo for nine months. She was working on a project with Doctors Without Borders, researching different diseases including measles.

Jansen also worked on the study of cholera and malaria, and was involved in the study of ebola.

Due to the quick spread of the infectious diseases, the team would upload and collect data on a daily basis in order to figure out — in collaboration with the local health ministry — where vaccination campaigns and chlorination treatments might be needed, said Jansen.

Measles outbreak

In January, the World Health Organization said deaths from a measles outbreak in the Congo had surpassed 6,000.

A vaccine against the infectious disease has been around for decades, but since the beginning of last year some 310,000 cases have been reported in Congo.

North Kivu is an active conflict zone, making containing different infectious diseases even more complicated. But Jansen said Doctors Without Borders stands firmly behind strong beliefs in neutrality and impartiality.

"We work with every single group that's in the area to make sure that we have their buy-in so that we can do the programming that we that the community needs."

Using knowledge from the North

Jansen said though the work was very different overseas, her time in Yellowknife gave her experience that was applicable to her work abroad.

She has worked in the North for over five years, and dealt with many different logistical challenges. She said working in remote northern communities prepared her for working in the Congo.

She said she's now looking forward to using the information she learned in North Kivu, and applying it to her work in the Northwest Territories.

"In my new role as the infectious disease epidemiologist I'm really looking forward to putting that all together and hopefully helping out and strengthening our system up here."