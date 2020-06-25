Nı̨̀ı̨̀kè! Yellowknife now has stop signs in English and Wiliideh

At some Yellowknife intersections, drivers might linger a little longer.

If they do, it may be because the city has new bilingual stop signs that say "stop" and "Nı̨̀ı̨̀kè" in English and Wiliideh (Wıı̀lıı̀deh Yatıı̀), the dialect spoken by Yellowknives Dene.

"We've been here since time immemorial. We've been here since before the city was established," said Dettah Chief Edward Sangris. "So we wanted to get people to recognize the traditional territory of the Yellowknives Dene, the Wiliideh Dene, in our language."

Listen to Chief Sangris say "Nı̨̀ı̨̀kè" here:

Dettah Chief Edward Sangris pronounces Nı̨̀ı̨̀kè. 0:09

The signs are part of the city's reconciliation plan, based on community feedback that Wiliideh should be more present in Yellowknife, said Mayor Rebecca Alty.

"It's important to have the visual culture and language of the YKDFN [Yellowknives Dene First Nation] around town because this is their land, we're on Chief Drygeese Territory," she said.

The city has ordered 40 stop signs, said Alty. The plan is to put them up downtown, in Ndilo and in Dettah, and to use them in the future to replace current stop signs as they age.

"I always think of how we travel to Mexico and we know how to say a few things, but how many words do we know in the local Indigenous language here in our home?" said Alty.

"This is one way to have that increased visibility and to learn more about the land that we're on."

Other kinds of bilingual signs may appear in the not so distant future.

The city has reached out to both the Yellowknives Dene First Nation and the North Slave Métis Alliance about names for future streets, said Alty, and the city is developing a plan for building names, too.