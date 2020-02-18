Yellowknife RCMP respond to emergency aircraft landing near airport, no injuries reported
Yellowknife RCMP say the Transportation Safety Board is now the lead on the investigation
Yellowknife RCMP responded to a report of an emergency landing "in the vicinity of the airport" early Tuesday afternoon.
No details on the type of aircraft or the number of crew and/or passengers were reported. Nor were any injuries reported.
Police now say the Transportation Safety Board is now the lead investigator, with RCMP providing a supporting role.
"Preliminary information confirms there is no criminal element involved," stated RCMP spokesperson Julie Plourde in an email to CBC.