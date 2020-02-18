Skip to Main Content
Yellowknife RCMP respond to emergency aircraft landing near airport, no injuries reported
Yellowknife RCMP say the Transportation Safety Board is now the lead on the investigation

Yellowknife RCMP say they responded to an emergency landing near the Yellowknife airport Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported. (Garrett Hinchey/CBC)

Yellowknife RCMP responded to a report of an emergency landing "in the vicinity of the airport" early Tuesday afternoon.

No details on the type of aircraft or the number of crew and/or passengers were reported. Nor were any injuries reported.

Police now say the Transportation Safety Board is now the lead investigator, with RCMP providing a supporting role.

"Preliminary information confirms there is no criminal element involved," stated RCMP spokesperson Julie Plourde in an email to CBC.

