Yellowknife RCMP respond to emergency aircraft landing near airport, no injuries reported.

Yellowknife RCMP responded to a report of an emergency landing "in the vicinity of the airport" early Tuesday afternoon.

No details on the type of aircraft or the number of crew and/or passengers were reported. Nor were any injuries reported.

Police now say the Transportation Safety Board is now the lead investigator, with RCMP providing a supporting role.

"Preliminary information confirms there is no criminal element involved," stated RCMP spokesperson Julie Plourde in an email to CBC.