Yellowknife 2022 municipal election: Who's running and who's not?

Yellowknifers can expect some familiar names on the city council ballot this fall, while other longtime councillors are planning to make their exit from municipal politics.

Eight councillor seats and the mayoral office are up for grabs on Monday, Oct. 17, and potential candidates are starting to make their announcements as to whether they'll be vying for residents' votes.

Mayor Rebecca Alty announced on social media in July that she intends to seek re-election. In an Instagram caption, she wrote that "This fall, my purple signs will be coming back: I'll be putting my name forward to serve a second term as Mayor."

Alty has served as mayor since 2018.

Deputy mayor, Stacie Smith, says she will also be running again. Born and raised in Yellowknife, she calls herself a 'homegrown' candidate.

"I've lived here my entire life, so I've dedicated myself to my community."

Smith says she has plenty left on her to-do list on council, including her continued push for more Indigenous representation in government.

Councillor Niels Konge has served three terms, totalling 10 years dedicated to city affairs. He says there's been "good days and bad days."

"At the end of it all, you hope that you've made a positive difference in whatever it is you're doing."

Konge will not be seeking re-election.

Late last year, he received backlash for his racially charged comments after comparing COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the challenges faced by local business owners to racial segregation and the Sixties Scoop.

He apologized shortly after.

I think looking back on ten years, I think I've made some good, positive change for Yellowknife and stood up for some good things. - Niels Konge

Konge says he never thought he'd be a politician, but it's now something he can now proudly add to his resume. He's moving to B.C. with his wife and two kids, taking on what he's calling a new adventure.

Coun. Shauna Morgan will also be saying goodbye to the council this year.

In an email, Morgan wrote that despite the wonderful experience she's had, she will not be running for a third term.

"I want to avoid falling into stagnation and complacency, so will move on to new challenges, still making my home in Yellowknife and remaining engaged with city issues," Morgan wrote.

In recent days, new potential candidates are starting to come out of the woodwork.

Tom McLennan, Canadian North pilot, announced he will launch his campaign for city council later this month. (Tom McLennan/Facebook)

Canadian North pilot, Tom McLennan, announced his campaign launch will begin on Aug. 25.

McLennan moved to Yellowknife from Huntsville, Ont., seven years ago, and quickly called the city home. He says he sees a bright future here, and hopes that through council he can broaden the appeal to other newcomers.

"The opportunities are amazing, both career-wise, and then anything you want to do outside of that."

At 32-years-old, he'd like to be a voice for the younger community who are considering their next steps in life and why Yellowknife is the place to settle down. As a first timer, McLennan says he will "always be willing to listen to the people who have grown up here and continue to be here."

Nominations for Yellowknife's 2022 municipal election open on Sept. 6 and will run until Sept.19.

CBC tried contacting councillor's Julian Morse, Cynthia Mufandaedza, Steve Payne, Rommel Silverio, and Robin Williams but were not able to reach them at this time.