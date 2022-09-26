What's the biggest issue in Yellowknife's election? Have your say

Last week, CBC North sent all the candidates for Yellowknife city council a questionnaire. The goal was to help you get a better sense of the people vying for your vote.

One question we asked them was, "What's one city issue you care about and why?"

Now we want to hear from you.

What's a city issue that matters to you? And what do you think could be done to make Yellowknife a better place to live?

Your answers will help guide our coverage of the municipal election, and how we report on the city in the future.