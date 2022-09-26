Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
What's the biggest issue in Yellowknife's election? Have your say

Last week, CBC North sent all the Yellowknife city council candidates a questionnaire. One question we asked them was, 'What's one city issue you care about and why?' Now we want to hear from you.

Yellowknifers will elect a new city council Oct. 17. We want to hear from you

Sidney Cohen · CBC News ·
A grid of houses, trees, a lake, and the downtown skyline.
Last week, CBC North asked Yellowknife city council candidates about a city issue that matters to them. Now we want to hear from you. (Travis Burke/CBC)

Last week, CBC North sent all the candidates for Yellowknife city council a questionnaire. The goal was to help you get a better sense of the people vying for your vote.

One question we asked them was, "What's one city issue you care about and why?"

Now we want to hear from you. 

What's a city issue that matters to you? And what do you think could be done to make Yellowknife a better place to live?

Your answers will help guide our coverage of the municipal election, and how we report on the city in the future. 

