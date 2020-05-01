Yellowknife dump partially back in business next week

The city of Yellowknife says it will re-open a designated area of its dump to residents on Monday, but those looking to salvage any treasure will be out of luck.

Starting May 4, the solid waste facility, will operate from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, according to a press release sent Thursday.

Signs will indicate where residents can throw out their garbage. Cash will be accepted, though the city is asking people to pay with debit or credit cards whenever possible. Only 10 people will be allowed in at a time to ensure physical distancing.

Residents will be allowed to drop off recyclables, compost and organics, household garbage, pet waste, large items and other waste.

"Our top priorities remain public and staff safety, and continued essential service delivery, so while the [solid waste facility] is opening to the public, salvaging will not be permitted at this time or during the spring amnesty event. Salvaging will resume at a time when it is safe to do so, for the public and staff," reads the release.

"Weekly black cart waste collection will continue, while green cart waste collection remains temporarily suspended, and will resume at a later date. Small amounts of dog waste can continue to be disposed of in black carts at this time, however, the city asks residents to dispose of large amounts of dog waste collected from the winter months in the designated bin at the [solid waste facility]."

Events cancelled

While the landfill spring amnesty event will go on as scheduled from May 19 to May 22, the city announced a number of other previously scheduled events will now be cancelled, including: