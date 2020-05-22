Yellowknifers wait hours in dump lineup to save $10 during Amnesty Days

Dozens of Yellowknifers are taking advantage of Amnesty Days this week, saving $10 per car load to drop household waste off at the dump — and waiting in a lineup of vehicles for as much as two hours.

The Solid Waste Facility in Yellowknife — also known as "The Dump" or "Y-KEA" for its salvaging grounds — only recently reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its hours have been severely reduced to just 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, only allowing 10 vehicles in at a time.

This means people like Dave Heron had to spend a bit of time waiting to drop his household waste off during Amnesty Days.

"Incredibly long and tiresome, but worth the wait," he told CBC Thursday.

"Saves yah $10," he chuckled.

Amnesty Days end at 4 p.m. Friday.