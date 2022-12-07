Yellowknife council whittles down 2023 property tax hike to 4.37 per cent

During budget deliberations this week, Yellowknife city councillors knocked about three per cent off the projected property tax increase for 2023.

Following two days of budget discussions, the new projected tax increase for 2023 is 4.37 per cent, down from a 7.47 per cent. That also means people will pay more for ambulance rides and the city won't get a new arts co-ordinator position — two of the concessions councillors made Tuesday.

As Tuesday's meeting wrapped up, Mayor Rebecca Alty described the change to the projected tax increase as "pretty impressive."

Next Monday, councillors will formally meet to vote on the final 2023 budget.

No arts co-ordinator for 2023

Among the changes to the budget Tuesday, councillors agreed to axe a proposed arts co-ordinator position and hike the amount people pay for ambulances by 15 per cent.

Coun. Tom McLennan put forward a motion to scrap the arts position.

"Proposing to remove this position is a measure to save money," he said. "Given the variety of capital projects that are essential to delivering core service to the city, I don't believe we should include this position right now."

The role was a key recommendation in the city's recent arts and culture master plan, adopted by the previous council in September. Noting the $109,000 earmarked for it in 2023, McLennan said the city should instead make use of existing resources to implement the plan.

He then suggested the city reallocate $20,000 from that salary to arts programming at the new visitors' centre gallery space.

Yellowknife Coun. Tom McLennan put forward a motion to scrap a new arts co-ordinator position and shift some of the money from that toward arts programming. (Submitted by Tom McLennan)

"There's momentum behind the art scene in Yellowknife, and we need to help build this momentum," McLennan said. "Having dedicated funding for art shows demonstrates we are serious about supporting this community and giving our residents a place to express themselves."

The motions were carried unanimously.

Increasing ambulance fees

Another change that received support Tuesday came from Coun. Ryan Fequet, who suggested an increase to the city's medical response fees starting in January. The change would add about $34 to the cost of an ambulance ride.

Right now, Yellowknife residents pay $225 if they need an ambulance. N.W.T. residents pay $350, and out-of-territory residents pay $400.

Those costs are lower than, for example, Alberta or Hay River, council heard. Fequet said that's the rationale behind his motion.

"It's much, much lower than many other jurisdictions," he said.

Yellowknife Coun. Ryan Fequet put forward a motion Tuesday to increase ambulance fees. (Submitted by Ryan Fequet)

Fequet said his proposed fee increase could add about $300,000 to the city's coffers.

"That's almost a point off the proposed tax increase," he said.

Sheila Bassi-Kellett, Yellowknife's city manager, said the city raised its non-emergency medical transport fees in 2019. Emergency ambulance fees, on the other hand, haven't gone up for at least a decade.

Craig McLean, the city's director of public safety, said there have been discussions in the past about increasing ambulance fees, but they didn't go ahead because the city didn't want to put extra costs on people having an emergency.

Alty spoke in support of Fequet's motion, noting the cost of offering ambulance services have risen since the last time the fee was changed.

"This is a service that we want to make sure is user-charged, but also there is a portion of taxes. It's not like a full cost recovery, but I think it's important that we try to keep pace, too," she said.

"At the end of the day, we do have to make sure that we can cover the costs."

Other budget changes included scrapping a $75,000 amphitheatre cover for Somba K'e Park, cutting $100,000 for firesmarting, and deferring two new emergency dispatch positions.