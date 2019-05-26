RCMP investigate after man shot in downtown Yellowknife apartment

RCMP are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound at an apartment in downtown Yellowknife Sunday.

Police say they responded to a call early Sunday morning at an apartment building on 5020 53 Street.

The 25-year-old man was taken to the Stanton Territorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, say police in a news release.

RCMP say they believe this to be an isolated incident, based on their evidence.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking any witnesses in the area of 53 Street and 50 Avenue between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Sunday to contact RCMP.