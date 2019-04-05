Nova Scotia man awarded bravery medal for intervention in Yellowknife dog attack

A man from Bramber, N.S., was awarded a bravery medal last week from the Governor General of Canada for stopping a dog attack against a woman in Yellowknife.

The attack happened on June 17, 2017, at the NWT SPCA.

Michael Barkhouse, a self-described dog lover who was thinking about adopting one in the city, said he intended to visit the facility to check out the dogs when he was in the area.

That's what he was doing on the day he earned his medal. He arrived at the animal shelter and saw what looked like somebody playing with a dog outside.

"When I put the window down to get a better look, I could hear a person screaming for help," Barkhouse recounted on Thursday.

To save time, he called a coworker on his phone to call an ambulance.

After the phone call, Barkhouse, who was in the city for construction work, rushed in and kicked the dog several times to protect a woman under attack.

"I have a 21-year-old daughter myself," Barkhouse said. "If that was my daughter I would want somebody to do something."

He was able to get himself and the woman — a staff member — to safety.

"At this point, she was in and out of consciousness and, by that time, I could hear the ambulance coming."

The dog attack happened outside at the NWT SPCA in 2017. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

The woman survived. The organization later introduced mandatory training for new staff members, among other measures.

Barkhouse attended the award ceremony in Ottawa on March 26, where Gov. Gen. Julie Payette presented him with his award.

"An old country boy like myself from Nova Scotia rubbing elbows with somebody as high up in the government as she is. I guess it's a bit of a shock," he said.

Still thinks about attack

Barkhouse said he still thinks about the attack a couple of times a week.

"I look at a lot of things different," he said.

For example, he gives more thought to allowing his dogs near strangers than he did before.

Decorations for bravery are for "everyday heroes," according to the Governor General's website.

Barkhouse said he doesn't classify himself as such.

"I'm just your average human being that was in the right place at the right time and decided to do something," he said.

"The real hero here to me is the person who was being attacked by the dog."