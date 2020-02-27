Coroner identifies person found dead in wooded area in Yellowknife
The NWT Coroner Service has identified Tyler Mitchell of Yellowknife as the person found dead Wednesday near Taylor Road in Yellowknife.
According to a press release Thursday, the coroner service has ordered a post-mortem examination of the 34-year-old Mitchell.
On Wednesday, the coroner service and Yellowknife RCMP investigated the report of a deceased person located in a wooded area near Taylor Road, where they discovered a body.
RCMP said Wednesday they were alerted to the body by a person who walked into the Yellowknife detachment Wednesday morning to make a report.
Police said at the time the person had never been reported missing.