Coroner identifies person found dead in wooded area in Yellowknife

The NWT Coroner Service has identified the person found dead Wednesday in Yellowknife as Tyler Mitchell of Yellowknife.

According to a press release Thursday, the coroner service has ordered a post-mortem examination of the 34-year-old Mitchell.

On Wednesday, the coroner service and Yellowknife RCMP investigated the report of a deceased person located in a wooded area near Taylor Road, where they discovered a body.

RCMP said Wednesday they were alerted to the body by a person who walked into the Yellowknife detachment Wednesday morning to make a report.

Police said at the time the person had never been reported missing.